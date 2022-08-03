See All Physicians Assistants in Orange, CA
Pady Vang, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Pady Vang, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Orange, CA. 

Pady Vang works at MemorialCare Medical Group in Orange, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MemorialCare Medical Group - Orange
    230 S Main St Ste 100, Orange, CA 92868 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 696-3622

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Orange Coast Medical Center

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Pady Vang, PA-C

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1538799580
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Pady Vang, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Pady Vang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Pady Vang has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Pady Vang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Pady Vang works at MemorialCare Medical Group in Orange, CA. View the full address on Pady Vang’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Pady Vang. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Pady Vang.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Pady Vang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Pady Vang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

