Page Waller, PA is an Internal Medicine & Pediatrics Specialist in New Milford, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine & Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital, New Milford Hospital and Norwalk Hospital.



Page Waller works at Western Connecticut Medical Group, New Milford, CT in New Milford, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.