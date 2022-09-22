See All Nurse Practitioners in Wilmington, NC
Paige Houser, FNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Paige Houser, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2.3 (9)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Paige Houser, FNP

Paige Houser, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Wilmington, NC. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Gregory Anderson, ANP
Gregory Anderson, ANP
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Emily Mackovjak, FNP
Emily Mackovjak, FNP
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Crystal Earp, NP
Crystal Earp, NP
1.0 (2)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center.

Paige Houser's Office Locations

  1. 1
    320 S 5th Ave, Wilmington, NC 28401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 343-8736
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Paige Houser?

    Sep 22, 2022
    My 1st appointment with Paige, I fell in love with her immediately. She was very prompt for my 1st and 2nd appointment. More importantly, not only did she listen and make me feel comfortable but she is the 1st medical provider that was non- judgmental and didn't treat me like a drug addict. She even offered to help with an issue from my last pain management provider. I know some people have left bad reviews of her because she didn't give them pain medicine but that is not her job. I went to her for medication management and she had been extremity helpful in finding the right combination of medication to help with my depression, anxiety, and insomnia. I highly recommend her to anyone. She's very personable and made me feel comfortable right away.
    JENNIFER L YOUNG — Sep 22, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Paige Houser, FNP
    How would you rate your experience with Paige Houser, FNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Paige Houser to family and friends

    Paige Houser's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Paige Houser

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Paige Houser, FNP.

    About Paige Houser, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1356466627
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Paige Houser has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Paige Houser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Paige Houser. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Paige Houser.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Paige Houser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Paige Houser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Paige Houser, FNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.