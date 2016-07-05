See All Counselors in Baton Rouge, LA
Pamela Mong, LCSW

Counseling
4.4 (11)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Pamela Mong, LCSW is a Counselor in Baton Rouge, LA. 

Pamela Mong works at Pamela T Mong in Baton Rouge, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Loretta Hill Lcsw
    1651 Thibodeaux Ave Ste A, Baton Rouge, LA 70806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 293-2255
    Jul 05, 2016
    Very compassionate and helpful. Office clean and neat. Good reading material. Accommodating in scheduling
    Baton Rouge, LA — Jul 05, 2016
