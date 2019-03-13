Dr. Pamela Skorstad, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Skorstad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pamela Skorstad, PSY.D
Offers telehealth
Dr. Pamela Skorstad, PSY.D is a Psychologist in San Clemente, CA. They specialize in Psychology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from California School Of Professional Psychology.
Pam Skorstad, Psy.D.647 Camino de los Mares Ste 226, San Clemente, CA 92673 Directions (949) 310-6172Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday2:00pm - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:30am - 12:30pmSaturday9:30am - 12:30pm
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Dr. Skorstad and I connected right away. She listens attentively, asks insightful questions and has a calming presence about her. She is the perfect combination of supportive and nurturing but also challenges you to make progress and realistic changes. I cannot say enough good things about her professionalism, optimism and true competency in her field!
- Psychology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- California School Of Professional Psychology
- Cal State Long Beach
