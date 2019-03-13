Overview

Dr. Pamela Skorstad, PSY.D is a Psychologist in San Clemente, CA. They specialize in Psychology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from California School Of Professional Psychology.



Dr. Skorstad works at Pam Skorstad, Psy.D. in San Clemente, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.