Patricia Burke is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Patricia Burke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Patricia Burke
Overview
Patricia Burke is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Arlington, TX.
Patricia Burke works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dr. Patricia L Burke760 N Fielder Rd, Arlington, TX 76012 Directions (817) 247-8706
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Patricia Burke?
Ms. Burke is very caring and takes the time to listen to every concern that one might have.
About Patricia Burke
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1093817199
Frequently Asked Questions
Patricia Burke accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Patricia Burke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Patricia Burke works at
5 patients have reviewed Patricia Burke. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Patricia Burke.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Patricia Burke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Patricia Burke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.