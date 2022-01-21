See All Neuropsychologists in Portland, OR
Dr. Patricia Camplair, PHD

Clinical Neuropsychology
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Patricia Camplair, PHD is a Clinical Neuropsychologist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Clinical Neuropsychology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University.

Dr. Camplair works at Patricia Camplair Phd PC in Portland, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Patricia Camplair Phd PC
    1020 SW Taylor St Ste 720, Portland, OR 97205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 334-7019

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Adjustment Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Adjustment Disorder

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Cognitive Disorders Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Impaired Cognition Chevron Icon
Learning Disabilities Chevron Icon
Memory Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuropsychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    I was in a physical and emotional health crisis due to traumatic brain injury. My appointments served as a lifetime as I learned to be myself in new and unexpected ways. My life has been forever altered by my injury. The treatment journey I experienced with Dr. Camplair helped me to move through a difficult time and to continue to live my life more fully.
    About Dr. Patricia Camplair, PHD

    • Clinical Neuropsychology
    • 34 years of experience
    • English
    • 1942417845
    Education & Certifications

    • Medical College Of Virginia (Tbi Rehabilitation)
    • Tualatin Valley Mental Health Center (Now Lifeworks Nw)
    • Portland Va Medical Center
    • Virginia Commonwealth University
    • State Unviersity Of New York At Albany
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Patricia Camplair, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Camplair is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Camplair has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Camplair works at Patricia Camplair Phd PC in Portland, OR. View the full address on Dr. Camplair’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Camplair. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Camplair.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Camplair, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Camplair appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

