Dr. Patricia Camplair, PHD is a Clinical Neuropsychologist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Clinical Neuropsychology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University.



Dr. Camplair works at Patricia Camplair Phd PC in Portland, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.