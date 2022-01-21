Dr. Patricia Camplair, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Camplair is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patricia Camplair, PHD
Overview
Dr. Patricia Camplair, PHD is a Clinical Neuropsychologist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Clinical Neuropsychology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University.
Locations
Patricia Camplair Phd PC1020 SW Taylor St Ste 720, Portland, OR 97205 Directions (503) 334-7019
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I was in a physical and emotional health crisis due to traumatic brain injury. My appointments served as a lifetime as I learned to be myself in new and unexpected ways. My life has been forever altered by my injury. The treatment journey I experienced with Dr. Camplair helped me to move through a difficult time and to continue to live my life more fully.
About Dr. Patricia Camplair, PHD
- Clinical Neuropsychology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1942417845
Education & Certifications
- Medical College Of Virginia (Tbi Rehabilitation)
- Tualatin Valley Mental Health Center (Now Lifeworks Nw)
- Portland Va Medical Center
- Virginia Commonwealth University
- State Unviersity Of New York At Albany
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Camplair accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Camplair has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Camplair. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Camplair.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Camplair, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Camplair appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.