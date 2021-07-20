Patricia Diaz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Patricia Diaz, ARNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Patricia Diaz, ARNP
Patricia Diaz, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Miami, FL.
Patricia Diaz works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Patricia Diaz's Office Locations
-
1
Jackson Health System1611 NW 12th Ave, Miami, FL 33136 Directions (202) 505-8717Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Patricia Diaz?
My mom has been seeing Patricia Diaz, APRN for 2+ years at Jefferson Reaves Sr. Health Center. Patricia is attentive, patient, and kind always. Although the wait time at this clinic can be long, my mom loves seeing Patricia as she listens and has taken good care of her. Recently, early this year she recommended an endoscopy and colonoscopy and we are grateful she did as it led to two cancerous polyps being removed just in time.
About Patricia Diaz, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1457726200
Frequently Asked Questions
Patricia Diaz accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Patricia Diaz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Patricia Diaz works at
Patricia Diaz has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Patricia Diaz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Patricia Diaz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Patricia Diaz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.