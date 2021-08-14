See All Nurse Practitioners in Staten Island, NY
Patricia Fasano, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.9 (11)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Patricia Fasano, NP

Patricia Fasano, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Staten Island, NY. 

Patricia Fasano works at Matthew Gemp, DMD, PLLC in Staten Island, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Patricia Fasano's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Matthew Gemp, DMD, PLLC
    192 GUYON AVE, Staten Island, NY 10306 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 980-9828
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Patricia Fasano, NP

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1629053632
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Patricia Fasano has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Patricia Fasano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Patricia Fasano works at Matthew Gemp, DMD, PLLC in Staten Island, NY. View the full address on Patricia Fasano’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Patricia Fasano. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Patricia Fasano.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Patricia Fasano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Patricia Fasano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

