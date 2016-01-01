Dr. Kerstner accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patricia Kerstner, PHD
Overview
Dr. Patricia Kerstner, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Tempe, AZ.
Dr. Kerstner works at
Locations
Crisis Preparation and Recovery Inc.
2120 S McClintock Dr Ste 105, Tempe, AZ 85282
(480) 804-0326
Aetna
Cigna
Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Patricia Kerstner, PHD
Clinical Psychology
English
NPI: 1104335710
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kerstner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kerstner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kerstner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.