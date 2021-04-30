Patricia McDermott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Patricia McDermott, MFT
Patricia McDermott, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Monterey, CA.
- 1 140 W Franklin St Ste 203, Monterey, CA 93940 Directions (831) 372-5365
I appreciated Pat's focus on what is best for the children. She was able to diplomatically bring us both around to considering what was best for the children, as opposed to what was 'fair' or 'equal' to the parents. She did not take sides and reserved judgement about the 'stories' spouses bring in to the process until she was able to learn more about these stories than she could from talking with either parent alone. She is a wise and kind lady.
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1215176813
