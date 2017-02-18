Dr. Moylan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patricia Moylan, PHD
Dr. Patricia Moylan, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Northville, MI.
Dr. Moylan's Office Locations
Alpha Psychological Services PC41820 6 Mile Rd Ste 104, Northville, MI 48168 Directions (248) 349-3131
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Moylan is very caring and competent.
About Dr. Patricia Moylan, PHD
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1952496333
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moylan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moylan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Moylan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moylan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moylan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moylan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.