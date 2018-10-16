See All Nurse Practitioners in Saint Clairsville, OH
Patricia Torbett, MSN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Patricia Torbett, MSN

Patricia Torbett, MSN is a Nurse Practitioner in Saint Clairsville, OH. 

Patricia Torbett works at EAST OHIO MEDICAL COMPLEX in Saint Clairsville, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Patricia Torbett's Office Locations

  1. 1
    East Ohio Medical Complex
    109 Plaza Dr, Saint Clairsville, OH 43950 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 16, 2018
    Knowledgeable and compassionate. Really took her time with me. Would recommend to anyone!
    E. C. — Oct 16, 2018
    About Patricia Torbett, MSN

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • Female
    • 1538402789
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Twin City Medical Center
    • Wheeling Hospital

