Patricia Trueblood, NP

Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
4.8 (21)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Patricia Trueblood, NP

Patricia Trueblood, NP is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Abilene, TX. 

Patricia Trueblood works at Dr J Express Care in Abilene, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Patricia Trueblood's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dr J's Express Care North
    1634 State Highway 351, Abilene, TX 79601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (325) 676-1100
  2. 2
    Patricia Trueblood
    4601 Buffalo Gap Rd Ste C1, Abilene, TX 79606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (325) 701-4994
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 2:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Bronchitis
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Antibiotic Therapy Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Asthma in Adults Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dandruff Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dandruff
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diabetes
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Dysplastic Nevus Syndrome Chevron Icon
External Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Fatigue Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fatigue
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hand Foot and Mouth Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Infusion Therapy Chevron Icon
Laceration Chevron Icon
Microneedling Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pap Tests and Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rash
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rosacea
Severe Rash Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Upper Respiratory Tract Infection Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Warts
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • FirstCare Health Plans
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Omni
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Patricia Trueblood, NP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1962689695
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Abilene Christian University, Abilene, Tx
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Patricia Trueblood, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Patricia Trueblood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Patricia Trueblood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Patricia Trueblood works at Dr J Express Care in Abilene, TX. View the full address on Patricia Trueblood’s profile.

    21 patients have reviewed Patricia Trueblood. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Patricia Trueblood.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Patricia Trueblood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Patricia Trueblood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

