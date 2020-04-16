See All Nurse Practitioners in O Fallon, MO
Patrick Behnke, NP

Dermatology (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (4)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Patrick Behnke, NP

Patrick Behnke, NP is a Dermatology Nurse Practitioner in O Fallon, MO. 

Patrick Behnke works at Central Dermatology in O Fallon, MO with other offices in Chesterfield, MO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Patrick Behnke's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Missouri Dermatology Laser and Vein Center
    20 Progress Point Pkwy Ste 202, O Fallon, MO 63368 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (636) 532-0990
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Missouri Dermatology Laser and Vein Center
    100 Chesterfield Business Pkwy Ste 110, Chesterfield, MO 63005 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (636) 532-0990

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Apr 16, 2020
I found Patrick to be very responsive to my needs, he listened and took the time to answer all of my questions. I found him to be extremely knowledgable and passionate about his job and patients.
— Apr 16, 2020
About Patrick Behnke, NP

Specialties
  • Dermatology (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1417490772
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Patrick Behnke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

4 patients have reviewed Patrick Behnke. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Patrick Behnke.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Patrick Behnke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Patrick Behnke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

