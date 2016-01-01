See All Physicians Assistants in Renton, WA
Patrick Czaplicki, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
2.8 (4)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Patrick Czaplicki, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Renton, WA. 

Patrick Czaplicki works at VMC SPORTS MEDICINE in Renton, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Vmc Clinic Waived Tests
    3600 Lind Ave SW Ste 170, Renton, WA 98057 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 656-5020
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Patrick Czaplicki, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1992135545
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Patrick Czaplicki has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Patrick Czaplicki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Patrick Czaplicki works at VMC SPORTS MEDICINE in Renton, WA. View the full address on Patrick Czaplicki’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Patrick Czaplicki. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Patrick Czaplicki.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Patrick Czaplicki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Patrick Czaplicki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

