Patrick Egbert, CH
Patrick Egbert, CH is a Chiropractor in West Jordan, UT.
Patrick Egbert works at
Locations
Physical Medicine Clinic Inc.7669 S Redwood Rd, West Jordan, UT 84084 Directions (801) 566-2449
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I’ve been struggling with neck pain and headaches for a long time. Seeing Dr. Egbert was such a different experience than other chiropractors and physical therapists I’ve been to for help. My neck stopped hurting after the first visit. I found him and his staff to be warm, friendly, and concerned for my well-being. I believe I will finally get the help I need. Thank you!
About Patrick Egbert, CH
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1750388765

