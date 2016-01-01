Dr. Khaziran accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patrick Khaziran, DC
Overview
Dr. Patrick Khaziran, DC is a Chiropractor in Encino, CA.
Dr. Khaziran works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Advanced Chiropractic & Rehab. Center Patrick Khaziran Dc Inc.16200 Ventura Blvd Ste 201, Encino, CA 91436 Directions (818) 986-1203
-
2
Srla Inc16830 Ventura Blvd Ste 150, Encino, CA 91436 Directions (818) 986-1203
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Khaziran?
About Dr. Patrick Khaziran, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1144463068
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khaziran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khaziran works at
Dr. Khaziran has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khaziran.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khaziran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khaziran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.