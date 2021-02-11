Patrick Steele, CP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Patrick Steele is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Patrick Steele, CP
Patrick Steele, CP is a Clinical Psychologist in Columbia, SC.
Patrick Steele works at
Roots Psychological Associates LLC1531 Laurel St, Columbia, SC 29201 Directions (803) 764-1010
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Dr. Patrick is excellent Psychologist. I like the way he is candid with patient.His personality is great. He listens to his patients. It is such a mental relief to talk to someone about anxiety concern,who knows their job to help patient.He is asset to our community.
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1124574850
Patrick Steele accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
Patrick Steele works at
4 patients have reviewed Patrick Steele. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Patrick Steele.
