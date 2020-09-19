Patti Campidilli accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Patti Campidilli, LISW
Overview
Patti Campidilli, LISW is a Counselor in Indianola, IA.
Locations
- 1 100 S B St, Indianola, IA 50125 Directions (515) 962-9126
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent, reflective listening skills. Compassionate. Good at helping me see the lighter side of things
About Patti Campidilli, LISW
- Counseling
- English
- 1992893507
Frequently Asked Questions
Patti Campidilli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Patti Campidilli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Patti Campidilli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Patti Campidilli, there are benefits to both methods.