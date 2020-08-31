See All Physicians Assistants in Albany, NY
Paul Clarke, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Paul Clarke, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Albany, NY. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann Medical College.

Paul Clarke works at Pinnacle Behavioral Health in Albany, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pinnacle Behavioral Health
    10 McKown Rd Ste 102, Albany, NY 12203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 689-0244
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Chronic Pain Syndrome
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Shield of Northeastern New York
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 31, 2020
    Excellent communication skills. Great professional knowledge and very empathetic.
    — Aug 31, 2020
    About Paul Clarke, PA-C

    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    • 44 years of experience
    • English
    • 1649279555
    Education & Certifications

    • Hahnemann Medical College
    • St. Michael's College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Paul Clarke, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Paul Clarke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Paul Clarke has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Paul Clarke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Paul Clarke works at Pinnacle Behavioral Health in Albany, NY. View the full address on Paul Clarke’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Paul Clarke. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Paul Clarke.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Paul Clarke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Paul Clarke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

