Paul Clarke, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Paul Clarke, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Albany, NY. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann Medical College.
Pinnacle Behavioral Health10 McKown Rd Ste 102, Albany, NY 12203 Directions (518) 689-0244Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Shield of Northeastern New York
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent communication skills. Great professional knowledge and very empathetic.
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Hahnemann Medical College
- St. Michael's College
Paul Clarke has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Paul Clarke accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Paul Clarke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Paul Clarke. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Paul Clarke.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Paul Clarke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Paul Clarke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.