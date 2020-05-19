Paul Gunter I accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Paul Gunter I, LPC
Overview
Paul Gunter I, LPC is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Greer, SC.
Paul Gunter I works at
Locations
-
1
Family Therapy & Trauma Center311 Bennett Center Dr, Greer, SC 29650 Directions (864) 968-9687
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Paul Gunter I?
I could not say enough good things about Dr. Gunter. He helped me through a divorce and has since helped many friends heal their marriages. He is a treasure to our whole family!
About Paul Gunter I, LPC
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1275684672
Frequently Asked Questions
Paul Gunter I has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Paul Gunter I works at
7 patients have reviewed Paul Gunter I. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Paul Gunter I.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Paul Gunter I, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Paul Gunter I appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.