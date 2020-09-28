Paul Kindall accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Paul Kindall, LMFT
Overview
Paul Kindall, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Enfield, CT.
Paul Kindall works at
Locations
Pursuing Metamorphosis LLC153 Hazard Ave, Enfield, CT 06082 Directions (860) 253-5020
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Hi Paul!! Literally one of the best counselors I've EVER HAD! I even brought my friends to my appointments with him because i wanted them to see that therapy and counseling can be fun (when you're honest and open to constructive criticism). We did this fun thing where when I was explaining my anxious thoughts, every time i said "what if" he would yell it back and it would make me laugh. I miss Paul so much, the only reason I stopped seeing him is because I moved out of state. I wish I could see him again and tell him how I've been, hes certainly made an impact on me even 2.5 years atfer leaving. If you see this, I ABSOLUTELY adore you, I reference things you've said to me ALL the time, and I always think about calling you but I don't want to take away from your other patients. This is one of 2 incredible counselors I've had, and I recommend him with my WHOLE heart.
About Paul Kindall, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1033126206
