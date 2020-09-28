See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Enfield, CT
Paul Kindall, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
5.0 (2)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Paul Kindall, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Enfield, CT. 

Paul Kindall works at Pursuing Metamorphosis LLC in Enfield, CT. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pursuing Metamorphosis LLC
    153 Hazard Ave, Enfield, CT 06082 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 253-5020
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Sep 28, 2020
    Hi Paul!! Literally one of the best counselors I've EVER HAD! I even brought my friends to my appointments with him because i wanted them to see that therapy and counseling can be fun (when you're honest and open to constructive criticism). We did this fun thing where when I was explaining my anxious thoughts, every time i said "what if" he would yell it back and it would make me laugh. I miss Paul so much, the only reason I stopped seeing him is because I moved out of state. I wish I could see him again and tell him how I've been, hes certainly made an impact on me even 2.5 years atfer leaving. If you see this, I ABSOLUTELY adore you, I reference things you've said to me ALL the time, and I always think about calling you but I don't want to take away from your other patients. This is one of 2 incredible counselors I've had, and I recommend him with my WHOLE heart.
    Lauren Mooney — Sep 28, 2020
    About Paul Kindall, LMFT

    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    • English
    • 1033126206
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

