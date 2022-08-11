See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Saint Louis, MO
Super Profile

Dr. Paul Luong, OD

Optometry
5.0 (7)
Accepting new patients
7 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Paul Luong, OD

Dr. Paul Luong, OD is an Optometrist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Optometry, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from University of Missouri / Saint Louis Campus / College of Optometry.

Dr. Luong works at Complete Eye Care in Saint Louis, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Luong's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Complete Eye Care
    9890 Clayton Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 395-9613

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Bacterial Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Color Vision Testing Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Disorders Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion Chevron Icon
Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Corneal Infections Chevron Icon
Corneal Scar Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Drops Chevron Icon
Eye Patch Chevron Icon
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Giant Papillary Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Meibomian Gland Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Multifocal Contact Lens Treatment Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Cicatricial Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Ocular Herpes (Herpes of the Eye) Chevron Icon
Ocular Histoplasmosis Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ocular Inflammation (Uveitis) Treatment Chevron Icon
Parasitic Infection Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Artery Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Rigid Gas Permeable Contact Lens Treatment Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Soft Contact Lenses Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Uveitis
Viral Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Detachment Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • Homestate Health Plan
    • Humana
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 11, 2022
    Today was my annual contact lens appointment with Dr. Luong, and I always enjoy my appointments as he is punctual, efficient, kind, and respectful. His communication is clear and in no way condescending and I appreciate his expert medical skills and will happily refer my friends and colleagues to Dr. Luong.
    About Dr. Paul Luong, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 7 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Vietnamese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1992155923
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Missouri / Saint Louis Campus / College of Optometry
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Luong, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Luong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Luong has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Luong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Luong works at Complete Eye Care in Saint Louis, MO. View the full address on Dr. Luong’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Luong. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Luong.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Luong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Luong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

