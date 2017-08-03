Paul Meyer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Paul Meyer, PSY
Paul Meyer, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Mesa, AZ.
Paul Meyer works at
Tutankhamen Pappoe MD Plc.4858 E Baseline Rd Ste 107, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (480) 963-1853
East Valley Family Medical606 N Country Club Dr Ste 1, Mesa, AZ 85201 Directions (480) 963-1853
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
very intelligent and compassionate.
- Clinical Psychology
- English, Spanish
- 1841250628
Paul Meyer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Paul Meyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Paul Meyer works at
Paul Meyer speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Paul Meyer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Paul Meyer.
