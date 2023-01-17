See All Psychiatrists in Omaha, NE
Paul Wilken, PMHNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Paul Wilken, PMHNP

Psychiatry
5.0 (75)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Paul Wilken, PMHNP is a Psychiatry Specialist in Omaha, NE. 

Paul Wilken works at Therapy Resource Associates in Omaha, NE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Therapy Resource Associates
    10824 Old Mill Rd Ste 21, Omaha, NE 68154 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 330-6060
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Addiction
Adult Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)
Anxiety
Addiction
Adult Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Addiction Chevron Icon
Adult Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Attention Deficit (ADD) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychotic Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Tardive Dyskinesia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 75 ratings
    Patient Ratings (75)
    5 Star
    (75)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Paul Wilken?

    Jan 17, 2023
    We loved our experience at Therapy Resource Associates both with our therapist and seeing Paul Wilken for medication management. He was easy to schedule with, knowledgeable, and explained our options. He spent an appropriate amount of time with us at each visit, depending on our questions and concerns. He was also quick to get back to us between visits if we had any concerns. I could not recommend him more.
    — Jan 17, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Paul Wilken, PMHNP
    How would you rate your experience with Paul Wilken, PMHNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Paul Wilken to family and friends

    Paul Wilken's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Paul Wilken

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Paul Wilken, PMHNP.

    About Paul Wilken, PMHNP

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1427579374
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Paul Wilken, PMHNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Paul Wilken is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Paul Wilken has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Paul Wilken works at Therapy Resource Associates in Omaha, NE. View the full address on Paul Wilken’s profile.

    75 patients have reviewed Paul Wilken. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Paul Wilken.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Paul Wilken, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Paul Wilken appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Paul Wilken, PMHNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.