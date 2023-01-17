Paul Wilken, PMHNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Paul Wilken is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Paul Wilken, PMHNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Paul Wilken, PMHNP is a Psychiatry Specialist in Omaha, NE.
Paul Wilken works at
Locations
-
1
Therapy Resource Associates10824 Old Mill Rd Ste 21, Omaha, NE 68154 Directions (402) 330-6060Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Paul Wilken?
We loved our experience at Therapy Resource Associates both with our therapist and seeing Paul Wilken for medication management. He was easy to schedule with, knowledgeable, and explained our options. He spent an appropriate amount of time with us at each visit, depending on our questions and concerns. He was also quick to get back to us between visits if we had any concerns. I could not recommend him more.
About Paul Wilken, PMHNP
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1427579374
Frequently Asked Questions
Paul Wilken accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Paul Wilken has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Paul Wilken works at
75 patients have reviewed Paul Wilken. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Paul Wilken.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Paul Wilken, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Paul Wilken appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.