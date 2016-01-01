Paul Zelenski accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Overview
Paul Zelenski, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Arcadia, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 133 E Duarte Rd Ste C, Arcadia, CA 91006 Directions (626) 574-0200
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Paul Zelenski, MFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1972660298
Frequently Asked Questions
Paul Zelenski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Paul Zelenski has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Paul Zelenski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Paul Zelenski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Paul Zelenski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.