Paula Lucas, PA

Sports Medicine
Accepting new patients
Overview of Paula Lucas, PA

Paula Lucas, PA is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Steubenville, OH. 

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Paula Lucas' Office Locations

  1. 1
    3151 Johnson Rd, Steubenville, OH 43952 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

About Paula Lucas, PA

Specialties
  • Sports Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1851409403
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Trinity Medical Center East

