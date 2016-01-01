See All Counselors in Montclair, NJ
Paulina Levinzon, LPC

Individual Counseling
Accepting new patients

Overview

Paulina Levinzon, LPC is an Individual Counselor in Montclair, NJ. 

Paulina Levinzon works at KinFolk Family Health in Montclair, NJ with other offices in Skillman, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Paulina Levinzon
    292 Bloomfield Ave Fl 2, Montclair, NJ 07042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 332-8342
    Monday
    12:00pm - 9:00pm
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Wednesday
    12:00pm - 9:00pm
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    12:00pm - 9:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Daytop Nj At Crawford House
    362 Sunset Rd, Skillman, NJ 08558 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 874-5153

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Treatment frequency



Addiction Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Codependency Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) Chevron Icon
Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Internal Family Systems Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital and Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marriage Break-Up Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Parenting Classes Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
PTSD Treatment Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Better Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    About Paulina Levinzon, LPC

    • Individual Counseling
    • English
    • 1184073983
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Paulina Levinzon, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Paulina Levinzon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Paulina Levinzon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Paulina Levinzon has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Paulina Levinzon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Paulina Levinzon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Paulina Levinzon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

