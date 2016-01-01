Paulina Levinzon, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Paulina Levinzon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Paulina Levinzon, LPC is an Individual Counselor in Montclair, NJ.
Paulina Levinzon works at
Locations
Paulina Levinzon292 Bloomfield Ave Fl 2, Montclair, NJ 07042 Directions (908) 332-8342Monday12:00pm - 9:00pmTuesdayClosedWednesday12:00pm - 9:00pmThursdayClosedFriday12:00pm - 9:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pmSundayClosed
Daytop Nj At Crawford House362 Sunset Rd, Skillman, NJ 08558 Directions (908) 874-5153
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Better Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Paulina Levinzon, LPC
- Individual Counseling
- English
- 1184073983
Frequently Asked Questions
Paulina Levinzon accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Paulina Levinzon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Paulina Levinzon has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Paulina Levinzon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Paulina Levinzon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Paulina Levinzon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.