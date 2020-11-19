See All Chiropractors in Ocala, FL
Dr. Pedro Orta, DC

Chiropractic
4.7 (15)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Pedro Orta, DC is a Chiropractor in Ocala, FL. 

Dr. Orta works at Healthy Living Chiropractic Wellness Center in Ocala, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Healthy Living Chiropractic Wellness Center
    1323 E Silver Springs Blvd, Ocala, FL 34470 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 732-9355

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 15 ratings
Patient Ratings (15)
5 Star
(14)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Nov 19, 2020
Dr P Orta is absolutely amazing. He is innovative in his treatment approach. I was referred by a personal friend and had no idea what to expect for my 1st visit. I presented with headache, neck and shoulder pain, low back pain and tightness in both hips. After my 1st treatment I could not believe the difference. It was the 1st time in a long time that I had been pain free. The stiffness was gone. I had flexibility in both hips and increased range of motion in my shoulders. To wake up without a headache was incredible. I have used acupuncture, massage and chiropractic care in the past along with exercise and yoga and have never achieved the level of relief that I got from my visit with Dr. Orta. He is personable as well as knowledgeable. Wendy, his office manager, is welcoming and accommodating in appointment scheduling. It is a true delight to find a physician that is patient oriented. Thank you! Roseanne Green
Roseanne Green — Nov 19, 2020
Photo: Dr. Pedro Orta, DC
About Dr. Pedro Orta, DC

Specialties
  • Chiropractic
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1053497784
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

