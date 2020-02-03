Dr. Perry Guthrie, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guthrie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Perry Guthrie, PHD
Overview
Dr. Perry Guthrie, PHD is a Psychologist in Rancho Cucamonga, CA.
Dr. Guthrie works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Mark A Welch DO Inc.10737 Laurel St Ste 230, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730 Directions (909) 989-5556
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Guthrie?
Great doctor. Helped alot.
About Dr. Perry Guthrie, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1871510750
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Guthrie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Guthrie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Guthrie works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Guthrie. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guthrie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guthrie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guthrie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.