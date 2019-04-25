Dr. Boyer accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peter Boyer, DC
Overview
Dr. Peter Boyer, DC is a Chiropractor in Springfield, VA.
Dr. Boyer works at
Locations
Chiropractic Care and Rehab. of Northern Virginia8136 Old Keene Mill Rd Ste A314, Springfield, VA 22152 Directions (703) 644-9311
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Boyer is an amazing chiropractor. He is extremely knowledgeable and doesn't try to bullsh*t you. I had health issues that doctors only wanted to give me stronger pain pills for. Dr. Boyer found out the actual cause of the problem and has improved it so drastically so I can live a better life. He is a pleasure to go see and I recommend to anyone who is looking for a great chiropractor, that isnt creepy, and won't waste your time and money.
About Dr. Peter Boyer, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Boyer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boyer.
