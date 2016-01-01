Dr. Claydon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peter Claydon, PHD
Overview
Dr. Peter Claydon, PHD is a Psychologist in Santa Barbara, CA.
Dr. Claydon works at
Locations
Jennifer Miners Lcsw1531 Chapala St Ste 2, Santa Barbara, CA 93101 Directions (805) 965-1332
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Peter Claydon, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1831149772
Dr. Claydon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Claydon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Claydon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Claydon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Claydon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.