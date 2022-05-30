See All Bariatric Doctors in Farmington, CT
Peter Ford, APRN

Bariatric Medicine
4.8 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Peter Ford, APRN is a Bariatric Medicine Specialist in Farmington, CT. 

Peter Ford works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Farmington, CT with other offices in Glastonbury, CT, Southington, CT and Meriden, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    399 Farmington Ave Lowr Level, Farmington, CT 06032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 246-2071
  2. 2
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    330 Western Blvd Fl 2, Glastonbury, CT 06033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (833) 861-5433
  3. 3
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    462 Queen St # 203, Southington, CT 06489 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 224-5672
  4. 4
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    61 Pomeroy Ave # A, Meriden, CT 06450 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 224-5161

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus
  • Hartford Hospital
  • The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 30, 2022
    After a few times playing phone tag, I finally got to schedule my first appointment. I was apprehensive but was immediately put at ease after meeting Peter Ford. He reviewed my plan thoroughly and took the time to answer all of my questions. I was never rushed and felt a true sense of support.
    — May 30, 2022
    Photo: Peter Ford, APRN
    About Peter Ford, APRN

    Specialties
    • Bariatric Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1548257090
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Peter Ford, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Peter Ford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Peter Ford has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Peter Ford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Peter Ford. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Peter Ford.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Peter Ford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Peter Ford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

