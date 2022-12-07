Petheree Nissley has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Petheree Nissley, PMHNP-BC
Offers telehealth
Petheree Nissley, PMHNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Lynchburg, VA.
Community Access Network800 5th St, Lynchburg, VA 24504 Directions (434) 200-3366
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
She always sat and listened to my problems, advised me well and prescribed exactly what I needed to feel better. She took the time to care and be attentive and patient. I would highly recommend her.
About Petheree Nissley, PMHNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1932656048
