Petheree Nissley, PMHNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Overview of Petheree Nissley, PMHNP-BC

Petheree Nissley, PMHNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Lynchburg, VA. 

Petheree Nissley works at Community Access Network in Lynchburg, VA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Petheree Nissley's Office Locations

    Community Access Network
    800 5th St, Lynchburg, VA 24504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (434) 200-3366
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 07, 2022
    She always sat and listened to my problems, advised me well and prescribed exactly what I needed to feel better. She took the time to care and be attentive and patient. I would highly recommend her.
    Lauren Anderson — Dec 07, 2022
    About Petheree Nissley, PMHNP-BC

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1932656048
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Petheree Nissley has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Petheree Nissley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Petheree Nissley works at Community Access Network in Lynchburg, VA. View the full address on Petheree Nissley’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Petheree Nissley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Petheree Nissley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Petheree Nissley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Petheree Nissley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

