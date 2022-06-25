Philip Bohn accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Philip Bohn, MSW
Overview
Philip Bohn, MSW is a Counselor in Seattle, WA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 3216 NE 45th Pl Ste 206, Seattle, WA 98105 Directions (206) 853-4795
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Philip Bohn?
he's very cool prob the best councils I've had
About Philip Bohn, MSW
- Counseling
- English
- 1659426757
Frequently Asked Questions
Philip Bohn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Philip Bohn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Philip Bohn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Philip Bohn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Philip Bohn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.