Philip Bohn, MSW

Counseling
3.9 (7)
Philip Bohn, MSW is a Counselor in Seattle, WA. 

    3216 NE 45th Pl Ste 206, Seattle, WA 98105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 853-4795
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)

    3.9
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 25, 2022
    he's very cool prob the best councils I've had
    Mimi — Jun 25, 2022
    Specialties
    • Counseling
    • English
    • 1659426757
    Philip Bohn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Philip Bohn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Philip Bohn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Philip Bohn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Philip Bohn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

