Dr. Knowles accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Philip Knowles, PHD
Overview
Dr. Philip Knowles, PHD is a Psychologist in Olympia, WA. They specialize in Psychology, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nevada At Reno and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland.
Locations
Olympia Pain Clinic145 Lilly Rd NE Ste 101, Olympia, WA 98506 Directions (425) 774-1538
Washington Center for Pain Management1900 116th Ave NE Ste 201, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 774-1538
Washington Center for Pain Management1408 3rd St Se, Puyallup, WA 98372 Directions (425) 744-1538
Hospital Affiliations
- EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Philip Knowles, PHD
- Psychology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1811052905
Education & Certifications
- Schick Shadel Hospital
- University of Nevada At Reno
- Western Washington University
Dr. Knowles works at
