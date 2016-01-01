Overview

Dr. Philip Knowles, PHD is a Psychologist in Olympia, WA. They specialize in Psychology, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nevada At Reno and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland.



Dr. Knowles works at Washington Center for Pain Management in Olympia, WA with other offices in Bellevue, WA and Puyallup, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.