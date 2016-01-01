See All Psychologists in Olympia, WA
Dr. Philip Knowles, PHD

Psychology
5.0 (39)
Call for new patient details
47 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Philip Knowles, PHD is a Psychologist in Olympia, WA. They specialize in Psychology, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nevada At Reno and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland.

Dr. Knowles works at Washington Center for Pain Management in Olympia, WA with other offices in Bellevue, WA and Puyallup, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Olympia Pain Clinic
    145 Lilly Rd NE Ste 101, Olympia, WA 98506 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 774-1538
  2. 2
    Washington Center for Pain Management
    1900 116th Ave NE Ste 201, Bellevue, WA 98004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 774-1538
  3. 3
    Washington Center for Pain Management
    1408 3rd St Se, Puyallup, WA 98372 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 744-1538

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Addiction
Anxiety
Behavior Management
Addiction
Anxiety
Behavior Management

Addiction Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Behavior Management Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Chronic Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Opiate Dependence Chevron Icon
Pain Disorder Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Work-Related Injuries Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (39)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Philip Knowles, PHD

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Years of Experience
    • 47 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1811052905
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Schick Shadel Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University of Nevada At Reno
    Undergraduate School
    • Western Washington University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Knowles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Knowles. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Knowles.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Knowles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Knowles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

