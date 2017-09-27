Philip Townsend accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Philip Townsend
Philip Townsend is a Clinical Psychologist in Pasadena, TX.
Phlip C Townsend Phd. P.c3222 Burke Rd Ste 100, Pasadena, TX 77504
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
He was my therapist and support system. An incredible doctor who is there for you. I only stopped seeing him because I retired and moved to another city. That was 4 years ago. I still miss him.
- Clinical Psychology
- English
NPI: 1427001882
Philip Townsend has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Philip Townsend. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Philip Townsend.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Philip Townsend, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Philip Townsend appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.