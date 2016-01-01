Phuong Nguyen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Phuong Nguyen, PA-C
Phuong Nguyen, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Las Vegas, NV.
Intermountain Healthcare4880 Wynn Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89103 Directions (702) 871-5005
Physician Assistant (PA)
English, Vietnamese
Phuong Nguyen accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Phuong Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Phuong Nguyen speaks Vietnamese.
10 patients have reviewed Phuong Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Phuong Nguyen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Phuong Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Phuong Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.