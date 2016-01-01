See All Physicians Assistants in Las Vegas, NV
Phuong Nguyen, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Phuong Nguyen, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
1.0 (10)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Phuong Nguyen, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Las Vegas, NV. 

Phuong Nguyen works at Women's Specialty Care in Las Vegas, NV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Physician Assistants
Compare with other nearby providers
Adam Harkiewicz, PA-C
Adam Harkiewicz, PA-C
4.9 (78)
View Profile
Janet Wheble, PA
Janet Wheble, PA
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Intermountain Healthcare
    4880 Wynn Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 871-5005
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Employers Dental Service
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • PHCS
    • Preferred Health Professionals
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Southwest Service Administrators, Inc.
    • Teachers Health Trust
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • United American Insurance Company
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Phuong Nguyen?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Phuong Nguyen, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Phuong Nguyen, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Phuong Nguyen to family and friends

    Phuong Nguyen's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Phuong Nguyen

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Phuong Nguyen, PA-C.

    About Phuong Nguyen, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Vietnamese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1245487693
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Phuong Nguyen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Phuong Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Phuong Nguyen works at Women's Specialty Care in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Phuong Nguyen’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Phuong Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Phuong Nguyen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Phuong Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Phuong Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Phuong Nguyen, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.