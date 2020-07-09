See All Nurse Practitioners in Commack, NY
Phyllis Pinard, PMHNP

Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.9 (22)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Phyllis Pinard, PMHNP is a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner in Commack, NY. 

Phyllis Pinard works at Phyllis Pinard MS, PMHNP-BC in Commack, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Phyllis Pinard, Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner
    368 Veterans Memorial Hwy Ste 10, Commack, NY 11725 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 606-6022

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adjustment Disorder
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Depression
Adjustment Disorder
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Depression

Treatment frequency



Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Genetic Testing Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Outpatient Psychiatry Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychoeducation Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Severe Anxiety Chevron Icon
Social Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jul 09, 2020
    I would 100% recommend seeing Phyllis. I have seen so many psychiatrists/psychiatric nurse practitioners over a span of 20 years and I TRULY and GENUINELY mean that Phyllis is an excellent practitioner. She carefully listens to my concerns during the appointment and offers HONEST advice. Unfortunately some people dont want to face the facts (or sometimes aren’t ready to). Since being a patient, Phyllis has always been committed to trying to find the right medication which sometimes takes time. She has ALWAYS been supportive of me and my opinions of treatment. Phyllis is so incredibly caring and empathetic when I’m going through a rough patch- she is more than willing to speak with you if you’re having a crisis. I truly can’t RECOMMEND her enough. People forget her main goal is “medication management” (therapy as well) so yes it may take a few different medications until you find one that works. I hope this review is helpful to someone who is considering help.
    Lea — Jul 09, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Phyllis Pinard, PMHNP
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Phyllis Pinard, PMHNP.

    About Phyllis Pinard, PMHNP

    Specialties
    • Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1427139401
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Phyllis Pinard, PMHNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Phyllis Pinard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Phyllis Pinard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Phyllis Pinard works at Phyllis Pinard MS, PMHNP-BC in Commack, NY. View the full address on Phyllis Pinard’s profile.

    22 patients have reviewed Phyllis Pinard. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Phyllis Pinard.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Phyllis Pinard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Phyllis Pinard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

