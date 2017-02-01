See All Nurse Practitioners in Santa Fe, NM
Pilar Anllo, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.6 (10)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Pilar Anllo, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Santa Fe, NM. They graduated from Columbia University School Of Nursing.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    1650 Hospital Dr Ste 400, Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 989-1975
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Lovelace Health Plan
    • MultiPlan
    • Presbyterian Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 01, 2017
    Smart, smart lady who actually listens to her patients, and addresses their concerns. FAR better to have a NP like her, then an MD who doesn't listen, and thinks he knows everything!
    Santa Fe, NM — Feb 01, 2017
    About Pilar Anllo, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1679655955
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Columbia University School Of Nursing
    Undergraduate School
    • College Of Medicine and Surgery
