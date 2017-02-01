Pilar Anllo, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Pilar Anllo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Pilar Anllo, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Pilar Anllo, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Santa Fe, NM. They graduated from Columbia University School Of Nursing.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1650 Hospital Dr Ste 400, Santa Fe, NM 87505 Directions (505) 989-1975
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Lovelace Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Smart, smart lady who actually listens to her patients, and addresses their concerns. FAR better to have a NP like her, then an MD who doesn't listen, and thinks he knows everything!
About Pilar Anllo, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1679655955
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University School Of Nursing
- College Of Medicine and Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Pilar Anllo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Pilar Anllo accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Pilar Anllo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Pilar Anllo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Pilar Anllo.
