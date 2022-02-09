See All Clinical Psychologists in Ventura, CA
Dr. Pilar Sumalpong, PHD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Pilar Sumalpong, PHD

Clinical Psychology
5.0 (2)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Dr. Pilar Sumalpong, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Ventura, CA. 

Dr. Sumalpong works at Pilar Sumalpong Psychotherapy & Consultation in Ventura, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pilar Sumalpong Psychotherapy & Consultation
    2580 E Main St, Ventura, CA 93003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 402-3967

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Addiction
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Addiction
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Addiction Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Sumalpong?

    Feb 09, 2022
    My name is Anna Abernathy. I am a mom of 3, my husband is in the navy and we have a pretty chaotic lifestyle! Dr. Pilar Sumalpong has been my psychotherapist for almost 2 years. As someone with CPTSD from childhood medical abuse I was scared to seek treatment for my mental health struggles. When I came to her for help I had a suicide plan in mind, she saved me from my own demons. She is truly one of a kind….years with her support helped me become the strong independent mama I am today.
    Anna Abernathy — Feb 09, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Pilar Sumalpong, PHD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Pilar Sumalpong, PHD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Sumalpong to family and friends

    Dr. Sumalpong's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Sumalpong

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Pilar Sumalpong, PHD.

    About Dr. Pilar Sumalpong, PHD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1295955854
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • California Lutheran University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sumalpong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sumalpong works at Pilar Sumalpong Psychotherapy & Consultation in Ventura, CA. View the full address on Dr. Sumalpong’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Sumalpong. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sumalpong.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sumalpong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sumalpong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Pilar Sumalpong, PHD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.