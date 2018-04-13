Piper Field accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Piper Field, LMFT
Overview
Piper Field, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Boise, ID.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 1407 N 13th St, Boise, ID 83702 Directions (208) 388-0773
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Piper Field?
Piper Field is the most skilled and effective counselor/therapist I have ever seen. She is very goal-oriented and requires that clients really do the work to improve their lives. I can't recommend her highly enough.
About Piper Field, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1174739684
Frequently Asked Questions
Piper Field has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Piper Field. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Piper Field.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Piper Field, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Piper Field appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.