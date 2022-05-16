Overview of Dr. Preeti Mokka, OD

Dr. Preeti Mokka, OD is an Optometrist in Waltham, MA. They completed their residency with NEW ENGLAND COLLEGE OF OPTOMETRY



Dr. Mokka works at Boston Children's Hospital at Waltham in Waltham, MA with other offices in North Dartmouth, MA, Weymouth, MA and Boston, MA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

