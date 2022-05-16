Dr. Preeti Mokka, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mokka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Preeti Mokka, OD
Overview of Dr. Preeti Mokka, OD
Dr. Preeti Mokka, OD is an Optometrist in Waltham, MA. They completed their residency with NEW ENGLAND COLLEGE OF OPTOMETRY
Dr. Mokka works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Mokka's Office Locations
-
1
Department of Ophthalmology9 Hope Ave Ste 5, Waltham, MA 02453 Directions (617) 355-6401
-
2
Department of Ophthalmology500 Faunce Corner Rd Ste 150, North Dartmouth, MA 02747 Directions (781) 216-2400
-
3
Department of Ophthalmology541 Main St Ste 105, Weymouth, MA 02190 Directions (781) 216-3800
-
4
Boston Children's Hospital, Department of Ophthalmology300 Longwood Ave, Boston, MA 02115 Directions (617) 355-6401Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
-
5
Vision Therapy Service300 Longwood Ave # 3066, Boston, MA 02115 Directions (617) 355-6401
Hospital Affiliations
- Boston Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mokka?
The visit was timely but that's where easily made over the phone with a receptionist or could be requested through the portal typically there is a 10 to 15 minute wait period and of course sometimes they are running a little on a late side but things are prompt keep in mind this is a hospital setting and things happen.we have been to several other ophthalmologists who were unable to diagnose my daughter's astigmatism in both eyes despite failing other vision exams we had other doctors say that she didn't need glasses when her eye was physically turning in all the time not until he went to children's and saw Dr m and another physician there did we finally get the answers that we needed and it was very obvious Dr m goes above and beyond for our patients she does a very detailed exam she answered all questions and spent the appropriate amount of time with the patient and the parent and I'm saying all this as another health care professional I have very high standards
About Dr. Preeti Mokka, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1124412465
Education & Certifications
- NEW ENGLAND COLLEGE OF OPTOMETRY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mokka has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mokka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mokka works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Mokka. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mokka.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mokka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mokka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.