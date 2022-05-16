See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Waltham, MA
Dr. Preeti Mokka, OD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Preeti Mokka, OD

Optometry
2.3 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Preeti Mokka, OD

Dr. Preeti Mokka, OD is an Optometrist in Waltham, MA. They completed their residency with NEW ENGLAND COLLEGE OF OPTOMETRY

Dr. Mokka works at Boston Children's Hospital at Waltham in Waltham, MA with other offices in North Dartmouth, MA, Weymouth, MA and Boston, MA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Mokka's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Department of Ophthalmology
    9 Hope Ave Ste 5, Waltham, MA 02453 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 355-6401
  2. 2
    Department of Ophthalmology
    500 Faunce Corner Rd Ste 150, North Dartmouth, MA 02747 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 216-2400
  3. 3
    Department of Ophthalmology
    541 Main St Ste 105, Weymouth, MA 02190 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 216-3800
  4. 4
    Boston Children's Hospital, Department of Ophthalmology
    300 Longwood Ave, Boston, MA 02115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 355-6401
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
  5. 5
    Vision Therapy Service
    300 Longwood Ave # 3066, Boston, MA 02115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 355-6401

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Boston Children's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Contact Lens Exams
Eyelid Disorders
Vision Disorders
Contact Lens Exams
Eyelid Disorders
Vision Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Vision Disorders Chevron Icon
Vision Impairment Chevron Icon
Vision Loss Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Mokka?

    May 16, 2022
    The visit was timely but that's where easily made over the phone with a receptionist or could be requested through the portal typically there is a 10 to 15 minute wait period and of course sometimes they are running a little on a late side but things are prompt keep in mind this is a hospital setting and things happen.we have been to several other ophthalmologists who were unable to diagnose my daughter's astigmatism in both eyes despite failing other vision exams we had other doctors say that she didn't need glasses when her eye was physically turning in all the time not until he went to children's and saw Dr m and another physician there did we finally get the answers that we needed and it was very obvious Dr m goes above and beyond for our patients she does a very detailed exam she answered all questions and spent the appropriate amount of time with the patient and the parent and I'm saying all this as another health care professional I have very high standards
    Alicia c — May 16, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Preeti Mokka, OD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Preeti Mokka, OD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Mokka to family and friends

    Dr. Mokka's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Mokka

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Preeti Mokka, OD.

    About Dr. Preeti Mokka, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1124412465
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • NEW ENGLAND COLLEGE OF OPTOMETRY
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Preeti Mokka, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mokka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mokka has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mokka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Mokka. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mokka.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mokka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mokka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Preeti Mokka, OD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.