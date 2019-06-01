See All Physicians Assistants in Richardson, TX
Priscila Martinez Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Priscila Martinez

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (3)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Priscila Martinez is a Physician Assistant in Richardson, TX. 

Priscila Martinez works at Texas Health Family Care, Richardson, TX in Richardson, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Texas Health Family Care
    970 N Coit Rd Ste 3040, Richardson, TX 75080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 238-8092
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Priscila Martinez?

    Jun 01, 2019
    She cares about her patients very much. Her ability to connect with the patient, as a diagnosis is reached, is superb. She is a genuine health care professional and genuinely cares about making the patient feel his/her best. Thank you!
    Gerardo Ortega in Richardson, TX — Jun 01, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Priscila Martinez
    How would you rate your experience with Priscila Martinez?
    • Likelihood of recommending Priscila Martinez to family and friends

    Priscila Martinez's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Priscila Martinez

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Priscila Martinez.

    About Priscila Martinez

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1104248830
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Priscila Martinez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Priscila Martinez works at Texas Health Family Care, Richardson, TX in Richardson, TX. View the full address on Priscila Martinez’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Priscila Martinez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Priscila Martinez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Priscila Martinez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Priscila Martinez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Priscila Martinez?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.