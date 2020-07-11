See All Counselors in El Paso, TX
Priscilla Gutierrez, MA

Counseling
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Overview

Priscilla Gutierrez, MA is a Counselor in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Counseling, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Dr Richard Webster and is affiliated with University Medical Center of El Paso.

Priscilla Gutierrez works at Counseling Center of Expressive Arts in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Counsing Center of Expressive Arts
    1600 Medical Center Dr # B-1, El Paso, TX 79902 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 845-3122

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University Medical Center of El Paso

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Counseling
Psychological Disorders
Psychotherapy Services
Psychological Counseling
Psychological Disorders
Psychotherapy Services

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 11, 2020
    I have been working with Ms. Priscilla as her credentialing specialist for the past few months and it's been a pleasure. She is the most understanding and relaxed person I have dealt with in a long time, considering the beginning of a private practice. (maybe that's why she is an LPC and wellness specialist) Soon I will be considering becoming a patient of hers for the Wellness treatment, as she is a master of.
    Joe Lopez — Jul 11, 2020
    Photo: Priscilla Gutierrez, MA
    About Priscilla Gutierrez, MA

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1962829838
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Fsep
    Internship
    • Family Service Of El Paso
    Medical Education
    • Dr Richard Webster
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Houston / University Park
