Priscilla Gutierrez, MA
Overview
Priscilla Gutierrez, MA is a Counselor in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Counseling, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Dr Richard Webster and is affiliated with University Medical Center of El Paso.
Locations
Counsing Center of Expressive Arts1600 Medical Center Dr # B-1, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 845-3122
Hospital Affiliations
- University Medical Center of El Paso
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been working with Ms. Priscilla as her credentialing specialist for the past few months and it's been a pleasure. She is the most understanding and relaxed person I have dealt with in a long time, considering the beginning of a private practice. (maybe that's why she is an LPC and wellness specialist) Soon I will be considering becoming a patient of hers for the Wellness treatment, as she is a master of.
About Priscilla Gutierrez, MA
- Counseling
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1962829838
Education & Certifications
- Fsep
- Family Service Of El Paso
- Dr Richard Webster
- University of Houston / University Park
