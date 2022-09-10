Priscilla Locklear has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Priscilla Locklear, FNP
Priscilla Locklear, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Fayetteville, NC.
Carolina Heart and Leg Center3637 Cape Center Dr, Fayetteville, NC 28304 Directions (910) 491-1760
Being new to the area, you never know what to expect. I was so thankful after my initial appointment with Priscilla Lockyear NP, to leave feeling as though my health was taken seriously. She ordered all the labs and referrals that were necessary and for the first time in years, I left feeling reassured a provider would get to the bottom of my health issues. From check-in to vitals with her medical assistant, very positive experience all around. Would definitely recommend her to anyone looking for a new provider!
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1982228748
