See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Houston, TX
Provilla Scruggs, MED Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Provilla Scruggs, MED

Marriage & Family Therapy
3.7 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Provilla Scruggs, MED is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Houston, TX. 

Provilla Scruggs works at Charis Psychological Associates in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Charis Psychological Associates
    8303 Southwest Fwy, Houston, TX 77074 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 816-8984

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Counseling Services
Family Psychotherapy
Marital Therapy
Counseling Services
Family Psychotherapy
Marital Therapy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Provilla Scruggs?

    Aug 26, 2018
    I had been to several therapist but none of them can match the quality of care or professionalism of Ms. Scruggs. I walked in feeling bad and walked out feeling good. I thank God for her.
    Carolyn in Missouri City, TX — Aug 26, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Provilla Scruggs, MED
    How would you rate your experience with Provilla Scruggs, MED?
    • Likelihood of recommending Provilla Scruggs to family and friends

    Provilla Scruggs' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Provilla Scruggs

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Provilla Scruggs, MED.

    About Provilla Scruggs, MED

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1225208226
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Wiley College
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Provilla Scruggs, MED is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Provilla Scruggs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Provilla Scruggs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Provilla Scruggs works at Charis Psychological Associates in Houston, TX. View the full address on Provilla Scruggs’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Provilla Scruggs. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Provilla Scruggs.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Provilla Scruggs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Provilla Scruggs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Provilla Scruggs, MED?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.