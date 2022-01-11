Pushpa Chauhan, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Pushpa Chauhan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Pushpa Chauhan, PSY
Overview
Pushpa Chauhan, PSY is a Psychologist in Garland, TX.
Pushpa Chauhan works at
Locations
-
1
Lazaro Counseling Center, LLC3960 Broadway Blvd Ste 135, Garland, TX 75043 Directions (972) 840-9900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- Value Options
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Pushpa Chauhan?
Very helpful in my time of need!
About Pushpa Chauhan, PSY
- Psychology
- English
- 1013901727
Education & Certifications
- Children's Charter
Frequently Asked Questions
Pushpa Chauhan accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Pushpa Chauhan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Pushpa Chauhan works at
22 patients have reviewed Pushpa Chauhan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Pushpa Chauhan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Pushpa Chauhan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Pushpa Chauhan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.