See All Counselors in Albany, NY
Puspita Sen, LMHC Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Puspita Sen, LMHC

Counseling
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Puspita Sen, LMHC is a Counselor in Albany, NY. They graduated from Non-Medical and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital, Ellis Hospital and Saint Peter's Hospital.

Puspita Sen works at Wholesome Mental Health Counseling, PLLC, Albany, NY 12208 in Albany, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    New Scotland Clinical - Social Work & Counseling
    878 New Scotland Ave, Albany, NY 12208 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 364-9369

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Albany Medical Center Hospital
  • Ellis Hospital
  • Saint Peter's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Addiction
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Addiction
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Addiction Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MVP Health Care
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Puspita Sen?

    Oct 14, 2016
    I cant say enough good things about her, Puspita centers me and gives me air when I feel I can no longer breathe in this difficult world we live in, It's almost like being a fruit tree and being torn down by anything that can achieve doing that, even by myself and she teaches me to nourish and take care of myself as well as giving me the tools to Polish my Fruits and center myself on this earth, I know it's deep but so is life and we only have one. Puspita is a light that awakens the soul again!
    Evita in Ravena, NY — Oct 14, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Puspita Sen, LMHC
    How would you rate your experience with Puspita Sen, LMHC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Puspita Sen to family and friends

    Puspita Sen's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Puspita Sen

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Puspita Sen, LMHC.

    About Puspita Sen, LMHC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Bengali, Hindi and Japanese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1235347519
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • GRADUATES OF INSTITUTIONS NOT LISTED AS MEDICAL SCHOOLS
    Residency
    Internship
    • Clearview Center, Albany, Ny
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Non-Medical
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • The Empire State College
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Puspita Sen, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Puspita Sen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Puspita Sen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Puspita Sen works at Wholesome Mental Health Counseling, PLLC, Albany, NY 12208 in Albany, NY. View the full address on Puspita Sen’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Puspita Sen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Puspita Sen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Puspita Sen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Puspita Sen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Puspita Sen, LMHC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.